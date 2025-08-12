Health & Fitness Stocks Positioned for Strong 2025 Growth

An updated edition of the June 27, 2025, article.



The health and fitness industry has grown from a niche interest into a powerhouse market, driven by a cultural shift toward healthier living. People are no longer content with occasional workouts; they are actively seeking better nutrition, structured fitness plans, and holistic wellness services. Gyms, supplements, and specialized programs are booming, while technology has made staying on track simpler than ever. Wearables, mobile apps, and online coaching now give users instant insights, personalized plans, and constant motivation. Rising concerns over obesity, chronic disease, and mental health have only intensified this movement toward proactive self-care.



Major tech players are also fueling the surge. Apple AAPL, through its Apple Watch and Fitness+ platform, integrates real-time health tracking with guided workout experiences. Amazon AMZN is expanding in healthcare with acquisitions like One Medical, pairing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools with virtual care to make health management more accessible. These innovations are reshaping how consumers engage with wellness, blurring the lines between fitness, healthcare, and everyday life — and pushing the industry’s growth into overdrive.



The numbers tell a compelling story. The global health and wellness market is projected to hit $11 trillion by 2034, at a steady 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025. Preventive care, corporate wellness programs, and supportive government policies are reinforcing this trajectory. Meanwhile, specialized offerings — from boutique fitness studios to premium wellness clubs — are thriving, reflecting a more holistic approach where physical health, nutrition, and mental well-being are deeply connected. This shift is creating fresh revenue streams for forward-thinking brands, with names like Peloton Interactive PTON, Sprouts Farmers Market SFM, SunOpta STKL, and The Beachbody Company BODI emerging as key players.



For investors, the takeaway is clear: wellness is no passing trend. As consumers continue to prioritize their health, demand for fitness, nutrition, and digital health solutions should remain robust. Our Health & Fitness Screen is designed to spotlight high-potential stocks — including the three above — helping uncover standout opportunities in a market that’s set to keep climbing.



4 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Peloton Interactive has developed a connected fitness platform that combines advanced equipment, immersive digital content, and a strong community element. Its core offerings include the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Row, complemented by the Peloton App, which delivers live and on-demand classes across cycling, running, strength training, yoga, and more. The platform integrates performance tracking, instructor-led motivation, and social engagement features, creating an interactive fitness experience that extends beyond the physical hardware. This approach positions Peloton squarely within the health and fitness theme, aiming to make high-quality, engaging workouts accessible at home and on the go.



Over time, Peloton’s business model has evolved from primarily selling connected fitness hardware to a more balanced mix of product and subscription revenues. The subscription segment, comprising All-Access Memberships for hardware owners and App Memberships for digital-only users, has become a key driver of recurring income and user engagement. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has expanded its content library, introduced new class formats, and enhanced personalization to retain members. Strategic initiatives have included lowering entry-level hardware pricing, offering rental programs, and expanding its digital subscription tiers to reach broader demographics.



Peloton continues to innovate to adapt to a shifting fitness landscape. Partnerships with third-party platforms and retail outlets have extended its market reach, while international expansion has brought its services to new audiences. The company has also diversified into strength-focused hardware and broadened wellness offerings beyond traditional cardio. Recent efforts to streamline operations and improve supply-chain efficiency aim to strengthen profitability. By combining premium equipment, diverse content, flexible subscription options, and a loyal member base, Peloton has steadily evolved from a niche connected-bike company into a multi-faceted fitness and wellness brand positioned for long-term participation in the growing at-home and hybrid fitness markets.



Sprouts Farmers Market has positioned itself as a health-focused grocery retailer with a wide selection of fresh, natural, and organic products. Its open-market-style stores feature abundant produce, grass-fed meats, dairy alternatives, vitamins, and supplements, catering to shoppers with diverse dietary needs. The #2 Ranked company offe AMZN rs gluten-free, vegan, organic, and plant-based options, reinforcing its alignment with health and fitness trends. Its private-label Sprouts Brand, known for clean ingredients and high quality, has grown to represent about 24% of total sales, appealing to wellness-driven customers seeking trustworthy, better-for-you products.



Over the years, Sprouts has expanded beyond its original store model, now operating over 440 locations in 24 states, with plans to enter new Midwest and Northeast markets. A notable operational enhancement has been the creation of a proprietary distribution network for fresh produce, meat, and seafood, improving both product freshness and supply chain efficiency. These efforts strengthen its competitive edge in delivering health-oriented perishable goods at consistent quality levels, a critical factor in customer retention and brand trust.



The company has also embraced digital transformation to meet evolving consumer preferences. Online sales now account for roughly 15% of total revenues, supported by delivery partnerships with Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. Sprouts’ loyalty program provides personalized offers to customers engaged in health, nutrition, and sustainability. In 2024, 30% of total sales came from organic products, while plant-based offerings grew 27%. Beyond retail, Sprouts invests in community well-being through its Healthy Communities Foundation, donating over $35 million since 2015. Environmental initiatives such as reducing plastic waste, promoting reusable bags, and supporting local food banks further integrate sustainability into its identity. This combination of product innovation, operational improvement, and community engagement has helped solidify Sprouts’ position in the growing health and wellness retail sector.



SunOpta operates as a food and beverage company focused on products that align closely with health, wellness, and sustainability trends. Its portfolio centers on plant-based and fruit-based offerings, with leading categories including oat, almond, soy, and coconut-based beverages, as well as frozen and shelf-stable fruit products. The company also develops innovative healthy snacks, catering to consumer demand for nutrient-rich, minimally processed foods. SunOpta’s products are designed for both retail and foodservice markets, supplying major brands, private-label programs, and its own proprietary lines. This focus positions the company as a key player in the health and fitness space, providing clean-label and plant-forward options that resonate with today’s wellness-conscious consumers.



Over the years, SunOpta has evolved from a diversified natural products business into a more streamlined, high-growth platform centered on plant-based and fruit-based foods. Strategic investments have expanded its beverage production capacity, improved manufacturing efficiencies, and supported product innovation. The Zacks Rank #2 company has prioritized expanding its oat-based beverage line, capitalizing on the rapid growth of the dairy alternatives market. In fruit-based foods, it has leveraged long-standing supply relationships and advanced processing capabilities to deliver high-quality products year-round. These steps reflect a shift toward scalable, high-margin categories closely linked to health and nutrition trends.



SunOpta’s approach integrates sustainability with product development, enhancing its alignment with health and fitness values. The company emphasizes sourcing transparency, waste reduction, and responsible water use, while also introducing new plant-based and organic SKUs to meet evolving dietary preferences. Recent initiatives include expanding co-manufacturing partnerships, launching value-added fruit snacks, and optimizing its innovation pipeline to target emerging wellness niches. By narrowing its focus, upgrading facilities, and leaning into consumer demand for plant-forward nutrition, SunOpta has steadily transformed into a more agile, brand-relevant business positioned for long-term growth in the health and wellness sector.



The Beachbody Company has built a comprehensive health and fitness ecosystem that blends digital workouts, nutrition, and mindset coaching. Its flagship platform, BODi, offers around 140 full streaming programs and nearly 10,900 unique videos, including well-known titles like P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix, and 80 Day Obsession. Alongside workouts, BODi markets premium nutritional products such as Shakeology, Beachbody Performance supplements, and BEACHBAR, designed to support weight management, digestion, and overall well-being. This integration of fitness, nutrition, and mental wellness under the “Health Esteem” philosophy positions Beachbody as a full lifestyle solution provider.



Over time, Beachbody has shifted its business model to adapt to changing consumer needs. Historically reliant on a multi-level marketing structure driven by “Partners,” the company undertook a major change in late 2024 — dubbed “The Pivot.” This transition replaced multi-level marketing (MLM) with a streamlined, single-level affiliate model, removing Partner subscription fees and lowering operating expenses. The company, with a Zacks Rank of 2, now focuses on direct-to-consumer sales through its website and retail partnerships. Access to content has also become more flexible through subscription bundles, à la carte offerings, and the Total Solution bundle, which pairs fitness memberships with Shakeology.



Looking ahead, Beachbody is expanding into physical retail to broaden its reach. Shakeology products are scheduled to hit store shelves in late 2025, followed by P90X and Insanity-branded nutritional products in 2026, supported by new fitness programs under these brands for cross-promotion. Innovation continues with targeted wellness solutions, such as Belle Vitale for women’s hormone health and offerings for users of GLP-1 weight-loss medications. These moves keep the company aligned with evolving health and wellness trends while creating new growth avenues. By integrating content, product innovation, and channel expansion, Beachbody has steadily evolved its role in the health and fitness market.

