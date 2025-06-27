Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy as the Wellness Trend Grows

An updated edition of the May 14, 2025 article.



The health and fitness world has truly blossomed into a massive industry, with an increasing number of people showing interest in leading healthier lives. There is a growing desire for wellness, which means gyms, supplements, and all sorts of holistic services are in high demand. Technology has played a huge part in this transformation. Wearable devices and digital platforms now make it incredibly easy to track progress and stay motivated. On top of that, increasing worries about obesity, long-term illnesses, and mental health are pushing even more individuals to embrace fitness-focused lifestyles.



Even tech giants like Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN are jumping into this trend. Apple's ecosystem, with its Apple Watch and Fitness+ service, provides users with real-time health data and guided workouts. Amazon is also making strides in healthcare through acquisitions like One Medical, blending artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools with virtual care. These efforts are fundamentally changing how people manage their health, which in turn is accelerating the industry's growth.



Looking ahead, the global health and wellness market is set for impressive expansion. It is expected to reach a staggering $11 trillion by 2034, witnessing a steady 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025. The focus on preventing health issues, coupled with corporate wellness programs and government initiatives, is keeping this momentum strong. We are also seeing a rise in specialized offerings, like boutique fitness studios and premium wellness clubs. Consumers are embracing a more complete view of health, where physical fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being are all connected. This integrated approach is creating diverse new revenue streams for brands in this space. Companies such as Sprouts Farmers Market SFM, The Beachbody Company BODI and Hims & Hers Health HIMS are among the leaders driving this exciting movement.



For investors, this trend represents a fantastic long-term opportunity. As wellness becomes a top priority for more and more consumers, we can expect continued strong demand for fitness, nutrition, and digital health services. Our Health & Fitness Screen is designed specifically to highlight high-potential stocks — just like the three mentioned above — making it easier to discover compelling opportunities in this ever-expanding market.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas?

3 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Sprouts Farmers Market has truly made a name for itself as the go-to spot for shoppers who care about their health. The company offers a huge variety of fresh, natural, and organic products. Stepping into one of their open-market-style stores, one will find a clear focus on fresh produce, grass-fed meats, dairy alternatives, vitamins and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Market even go further, providing special items tailored to specific needs, like gluten-free, vegan, organic, and plant-based options.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s own private-label, the Sprouts Brand, is becoming increasingly popular. Known for its high quality and clean ingredients, it now makes up about 24% of all sales. This carefully chosen selection really appeals to customers looking for wellness-focused foods that help them live healthier lives. Over the years, Sprouts Farmers Market has grown far beyond just a grocery store. The company has expanded to over 440 stores across 24 states, with exciting plans to open new locations in the Midwest and Northeast. A big change in how they operate involves building their own distribution network for fresh produce, meat and seafood. This move improves product freshness and makes their supply chain much more efficient.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



At the same time, Sprouts Farmers Market has embraced the digital world. Online sales now account for 15% of their total sales, thanks to partnerships with delivery services like Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. Plus, SFM launched a loyalty program, giving personalized experiences to customers focused on health, nutrition and sustainability. Sustainability and wellness are central to Sprouts' mission. In 2024, a significant 30% of their total sales came from organic products, and their plant-based offerings jumped by 27%. The company also invests in community well-being through the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, which has donated over $35 million since 2015. Their commitment to the environment is clear through efforts to reduce plastic waste, encourage reusable bags, and work with local food banks. By aligning so well with the growing consumer desire for healthier, sustainable lifestyles, Sprouts Farmers Market continues to strengthen its position in the health and wellness retail space.



The Beachbody Company has long been a major force in the health and fitness world. It offers a complete system that includes digital workout programs, nutritional products, and mindset coaching. Its main digital platform, also called BODi, provides a huge library of content. One can find about 140 full streaming programs and nearly 10,900 unique videos there. This includes popular names like P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix, and 80 Day Obsession. To go along with fitness, BODi also has premium nutritional products. Think Shakeology, Beachbody Performance supplements, and BEACHBAR. These are all designed to help with healthy weight loss, digestion, and overall well-being. Beachbody’s platform integrates fitness, nutrition, and mindset into a complete lifestyle solution aimed at fostering what it calls “Health Esteem.”



BODi's business model has changed a lot over time to keep up with what customers need. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company used to rely heavily on a multi-level marketing (MLM) approach, where "Partners" drove sales. But in late 2024, the company made a big shift. This change, known as “The Pivot,” moved them away from MLM to a simpler, single-level affiliate model. Now, Beachbody focuses on selling directly to customers through its website and by teaming up with retail stores. This new approach got rid of Partner subscription fees and significantly cut down on operating costs. At the same time, BODi has made it easier for customers to access content through subscription bundles, individual content sales, and their popular Total Solution bundle, which combines fitness subscriptions with Shakeology.



The Beachbody Company isn't stopping at digital platforms. A big move into physical retail stores is planned. Shakeology products are expected to hit shelves in late 2025. Then, P90X and Insanity-branded nutritional products will follow in 2026. New digital fitness programs under these brands will also launch at the same time, creating great opportunities for cross-promotion. On top of all this, BODi continues to explore new areas. They are looking into women’s hormone health with products like Belle Vitale and even fitness solutions for people using GLP-1 weight-loss medications. This keeps their offerings fresh and relevant to today's wellness trends.



Hims & Hers Health has truly grown into a complete digital health and wellness platform. It offers care that is easy to get, affordable, and tailored just for you. Their services cover a wide array of wellness needs, from hair health and dermatology to mental health, sexual wellness, sleep disorders, and even weight management. Customers can connect with licensed healthcare providers through online consultations. This leads to treatments, whether it's a prescription or an over-the-counter product. All of this is backed by a strong online sales model, their own pharmacies, and an expanding line of wellness products, including supplements and skincare.



Hims & Hers Health's move into fitness-related wellness has sped up, especially with the launch of their weight loss programs. These programs feature both custom-compounded medications and well-known brands such as semaglutide, liraglutide, and Wegovy. To boost their capabilities, the #2 Ranked company also acquired an at-home lab testing provider and a facility for making peptides. This helps them offer more in preventative care, hormone health, and solutions for longevity. New services, including low testosterone and menopause support, are planned for 2025, aiming to address broader physical health aspects related to energy, metabolism, and aging.



Behind this evolution is Hims & Hers' scalable, technology-driven subscription model. It makes the entire customer experience smooth, from getting a diagnosis to receiving products. The platform now serves nearly 2.4 million subscribers, with a growing focus on daily personalized treatments rather than one-time fixes. The company's strategy also includes preventative wellness. They plan to integrate data from wearable devices, biomarker testing, and AI-powered health coaching. This means Hims & Hers isn't just a healthcare provider; they're becoming a long-term wellness partner. They help consumers proactively manage their health and fitness goals, reaching far beyond traditional care limits.

