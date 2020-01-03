Health clinic chain One Medical files for a $100 million IPO

1Life Healthcare, a membership-based health clinic operator backed by The Carlyle Group and Alphabet also known as One Medical, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $257 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONEM. 1Life Healthcare filed confidentially on October 18, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Citi, Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities, and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



