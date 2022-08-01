Health Check: How Prudently Does Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zuora Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Zuora had US$205.1m of debt, an increase on US$4.97m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$452.6m in cash, so it actually has US$247.5m net cash.

NYSE:ZUO Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

A Look At Zuora's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Zuora had liabilities of US$226.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$253.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$452.6m and US$75.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$47.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Zuora has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Zuora boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zuora can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Zuora wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 15%, to US$360m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Zuora?

Although Zuora had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$4.0m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Zuora has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

