Health Check: How Prudently Does Vistra (NYSE:VST) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Vistra's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Vistra had US$11.6b of debt, an increase on US$10.4b, over one year. However, it does have US$370.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$11.3b.

How Strong Is Vistra's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:VST Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Vistra had liabilities of US$7.92b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$16.0b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$370.0m in cash and US$1.54b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$22.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$10.1b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Vistra would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vistra can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Vistra had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 4.2%, to US$11b. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Vistra had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$2.3b. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$1.3b in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vistra you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

