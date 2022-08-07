Health Check: How Prudently Does Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Use Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Sutro Biopharma Carry?

As you can see below, Sutro Biopharma had US$25.3m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$209.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$183.9m.

NasdaqGM:STRO Debt to Equity History August 7th 2022

How Strong Is Sutro Biopharma's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sutro Biopharma had liabilities of US$38.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$44.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$209.1m and US$11.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$137.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Sutro Biopharma's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, Sutro Biopharma boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sutro Biopharma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Sutro Biopharma wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.7%, to US$53m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Sutro Biopharma?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Sutro Biopharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$101m and booked a US$114m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$183.9m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sutro Biopharma , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

