Health Check: How Prudently Does Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Use Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Spirit Airlines's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Spirit Airlines had US$3.22b of debt, up from US$2.62b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$1.97b in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.25b.

A Look At Spirit Airlines' Liabilities

NYSE:SAVE Debt to Equity History October 5th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Spirit Airlines had liabilities of US$1.60b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.89b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.97b as well as receivables valued at US$179.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.34b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.92b, we think shareholders really should watch Spirit Airlines's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Spirit Airlines can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Spirit Airlines made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$2.2b, which is a fall of 23%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Spirit Airlines's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$704m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of US$657m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Spirit Airlines (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

