Health Check: How Prudently Does Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings had US$3.63b of debt, an increase on US$3.42b, over one year. However, it does have US$1.15b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.48b.

NYSE:SPR Debt to Equity History August 2nd 2022

How Strong Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings had liabilities of US$1.82b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.28b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.15b as well as receivables valued at US$1.03b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.93b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$3.68b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Spirit AeroSystems Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 31%, to US$4.2b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$233m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$314m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

