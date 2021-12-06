Health Check: How Prudently Does ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ServiceSource International's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that ServiceSource International had US$10.0m of debt in September 2021, down from US$15.0m, one year before. But it also has US$30.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$20.2m net cash.

A Look At ServiceSource International's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SREV Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, ServiceSource International had liabilities of US$45.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$20.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$30.2m in cash and US$35.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that ServiceSource International's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$101.0m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, ServiceSource International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ServiceSource International will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year ServiceSource International had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.8%, to US$191m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is ServiceSource International?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year ServiceSource International had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.9m and booked a US$19m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$20.2m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ServiceSource International you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

