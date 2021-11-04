Health Check: How Prudently Does Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Seres Therapeutics's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Seres Therapeutics had US$25.3m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$214.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$189.2m.

How Strong Is Seres Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MCRB Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Seres Therapeutics had liabilities of US$56.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$112.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$214.6m and US$1.25m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$47.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Seres Therapeutics has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Seres Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Seres Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Seres Therapeutics reported revenue of US$30m, which is a gain of 3.7%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Seres Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Seres Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$117m of cash and made a loss of US$132m. However, it has net cash of US$189.2m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Seres Therapeutics you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

