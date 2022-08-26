Health Check: How Prudently Does Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sarepta Therapeutics's Debt?

As you can see below, Sarepta Therapeutics had US$1.10b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$1.93b in cash, leading to a US$827.1m net cash position. NasdaqGS:SRPT Debt to Equity History August 26th 2022

How Healthy Is Sarepta Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sarepta Therapeutics had liabilities of US$545.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.72b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.93b as well as receivables valued at US$230.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$112.1m.

This state of affairs indicates that Sarepta Therapeutics' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$9.97b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sarepta Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sarepta Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Sarepta Therapeutics reported revenue of US$835m, which is a gain of 39%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Sarepta Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Sarepta Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$348m of cash and made a loss of US$507m. Given it only has net cash of US$827.1m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sarepta Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

