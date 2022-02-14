Health Check: How Prudently Does Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Recro Pharma's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Recro Pharma had US$96.3m of debt in September 2021, down from US$117.9m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$23.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$72.8m.

NasdaqCM:REPH Debt to Equity History February 14th 2022

A Look At Recro Pharma's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Recro Pharma had liabilities of US$12.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$100.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.5m as well as receivables valued at US$21.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$68.7m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$80.3m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Recro Pharma's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Recro Pharma had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 15%, to US$63m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While Recro Pharma's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$7.9m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$21m into a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Recro Pharma has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

