Health Check: How Prudently Does Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Plus Therapeutics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Plus Therapeutics had US$6.49m of debt in March 2021, down from US$11.2m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$14.4m in cash, leading to a US$7.96m net cash position.

A Look At Plus Therapeutics' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:PSTV Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Plus Therapeutics had liabilities of US$8.32m due within a year, and liabilities of US$508.0k falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$14.4m and US$951.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$6.58m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Plus Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Plus Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Plus Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Since Plus Therapeutics doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Plus Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Plus Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$11m of cash and made a loss of US$9.9m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$7.96m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Plus Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

