Health Check: How Prudently Does Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Opiant Pharmaceuticals had US$18.8m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$48.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$29.7m net cash.

A Look At Opiant Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:OPNT Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Opiant Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$5.78m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$19.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$48.5m as well as receivables valued at US$9.73m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$32.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Opiant Pharmaceuticals is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Opiant Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Opiant Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 5.7%, to US$37m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Opiant Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$1.6m of cash and made a loss of US$1.1m. Given it only has net cash of US$29.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Opiant Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.