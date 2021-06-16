Health Check: How Prudently Does NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does NewAge Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 NewAge had US$33.7m of debt, an increase on US$13.7m, over one year. However, it does have US$90.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$56.8m.

How Strong Is NewAge's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:NBEV Debt to Equity History June 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, NewAge had liabilities of US$109.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$187.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$90.6m and US$12.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$194.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because NewAge is worth US$338.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NewAge boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NewAge can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, NewAge reported revenue of US$341m, which is a gain of 32%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is NewAge?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that NewAge had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$24m and booked a US$45m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$56.8m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. NewAge's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that NewAge is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.