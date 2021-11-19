Health Check: How Prudently Does Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Use Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Momentive Global's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Momentive Global had US$212.2m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$300.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$88.5m.

How Strong Is Momentive Global's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MNTV Debt to Equity History November 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Momentive Global had liabilities of US$279.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$293.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$300.7m as well as receivables valued at US$25.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$246.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Momentive Global has a market capitalization of US$3.35b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Momentive Global boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Momentive Global can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Momentive Global wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 19%, to US$427m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Momentive Global?

While Momentive Global lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$63m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Momentive Global you should be aware of.

