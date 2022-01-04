Health Check: How Prudently Does Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Mesa Air Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Mesa Air Group had debt of US$646.8m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$724.9m over a year. However, it also had US$120.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$526.3m.

How Strong Is Mesa Air Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MESA Debt to Equity History January 4th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Mesa Air Group had liabilities of US$258.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$710.4m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$120.5m in cash and US$3.17m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$844.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$209.7m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Mesa Air Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mesa Air Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Mesa Air Group had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 7.6%, to US$504m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Mesa Air Group produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$52m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But on the bright side the company actually produced a statutory profit of US$17m and free cash flow of US$116m. So one might argue that there's still a chance it can get things on the right track. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Mesa Air Group that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

