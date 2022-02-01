Health Check: How Prudently Does LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does LivePerson Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 LivePerson had US$565.1m of debt, an increase on US$187.1m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$633.0m in cash, so it actually has US$68.0m net cash.

NasdaqGS:LPSN Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

How Healthy Is LivePerson's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that LivePerson had liabilities of US$226.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$580.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$633.0m as well as receivables valued at US$83.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$90.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded LivePerson shares are worth a total of US$2.17b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, LivePerson boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LivePerson can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, LivePerson reported revenue of US$448m, which is a gain of 30%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is LivePerson?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that LivePerson had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$12m and booked a US$88m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$68.0m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. LivePerson's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with LivePerson (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

