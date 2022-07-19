Health Check: How Prudently Does Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had CN¥1.91b of debt, an increase on CN¥452.1m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥5.60b in cash, leading to a CN¥3.70b net cash position.

NasdaqGS:KC Debt to Equity History July 19th 2022

How Healthy Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had liabilities of CN¥6.89b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥2.03b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥5.60b and CN¥3.84b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥521.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kingsoft Cloud Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings reported revenue of CN¥9.4b, which is a gain of 35%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥1.6b of cash and made a loss of CN¥1.8b. But at least it has CN¥3.70b on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

