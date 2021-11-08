Health Check: How Prudently Does JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is JanOne's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that JanOne had US$2.78m of debt in July 2021, down from US$4.96m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$3.71m in cash, leading to a US$930.0k net cash position.

A Look At JanOne's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:JAN Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that JanOne had liabilities of US$19.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.20m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.71m as well as receivables valued at US$3.83m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$16.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$18.0m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on JanOne's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. While it does have liabilities worth noting, JanOne also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since JanOne will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year JanOne wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 14%, to US$39m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is JanOne?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year JanOne had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$3.5m and booked a US$8.3m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$930.0k, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for JanOne (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.