Health Check: How Prudently Does iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does iQIYI Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that iQIYI had CN¥17.8b of debt in March 2022, down from CN¥20.6b, one year before. On the flip side, it has CN¥5.09b in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥12.7b. NasdaqGS:IQ Debt to Equity History August 25th 2022

How Strong Is iQIYI's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, iQIYI had liabilities of CN¥21.5b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥15.2b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥5.09b in cash and CN¥2.81b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥28.8b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of CN¥20.6b, we think shareholders really should watch iQIYI's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine iQIYI's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, iQIYI saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, iQIYI had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping CN¥3.0b. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of CN¥6.2b over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for iQIYI you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

