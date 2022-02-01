Health Check: How Prudently Does Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Ionis Pharmaceuticals had US$1.28b of debt, up from US$798.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$2.00b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$718.3m net cash.

NasdaqGS:IONS Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

A Look At Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ionis Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$279.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.60b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.00b and US$9.07m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$125.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ionis Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Ionis Pharmaceuticals made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$661m, which is a fall of 29%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Ionis Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$96m and booked a US$615m accounting loss. With only US$718.3m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Ionis Pharmaceuticals .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

