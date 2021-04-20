Health Check: How Prudently Does Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Guidewire Software's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at January 2021 Guidewire Software had debt of US$336.9m, up from US$323.7m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.16b in cash, so it actually has US$822.4m net cash.

How Strong Is Guidewire Software's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GWRE Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Guidewire Software had liabilities of US$210.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$480.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.16b as well as receivables valued at US$174.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$642.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Guidewire Software could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Guidewire Software boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Guidewire Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Guidewire Software reported revenue of US$762m, which is a gain of 8.6%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Guidewire Software?

Although Guidewire Software had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$87m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Guidewire Software is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

