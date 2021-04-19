Health Check: How Prudently Does Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:GDP) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Goodrich Petroleum's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Goodrich Petroleum had US$110.2m of debt, an increase on US$104.4m, over one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Goodrich Petroleum's Liabilities

AMEX:GDP Debt to Equity History April 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Goodrich Petroleum had liabilities of US$42.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$121.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.36m as well as receivables valued at US$11.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$151.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$125.5m, we think shareholders really should watch Goodrich Petroleum's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Goodrich Petroleum's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Goodrich Petroleum made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$92m, which is a fall of 22%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Goodrich Petroleum's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$1.2m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of US$44m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Goodrich Petroleum , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.