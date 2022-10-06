Health Check: How Prudently Does GameStop (NYSE:GME) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does GameStop Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that GameStop had debt of US$41.0m at the end of July 2022, a reduction from US$47.5m over a year. However, it does have US$908.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$867.9m. NYSE:GME Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

How Healthy Is GameStop's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GameStop had liabilities of US$932.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$523.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$908.9m and US$268.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$278.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given GameStop has a market capitalization of US$8.00b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, GameStop boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine GameStop's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year GameStop wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 8.6%, to US$6.1b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is GameStop?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months GameStop lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$876m and booked a US$520m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$867.9m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for GameStop (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

