Health Check: How Prudently Does Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Flotek Industries Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Flotek Industries had US$5.67m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$33.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$28.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Flotek Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FTK Debt to Equity History June 2nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Flotek Industries had liabilities of US$30.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$8.93m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$33.9m and US$11.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$6.43m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Flotek Industries has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Flotek Industries boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Flotek Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Flotek Industries had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 52%, to US$45m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Flotek Industries?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Flotek Industries lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$31m of cash and made a loss of US$81m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$28.3m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Flotek Industries (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

