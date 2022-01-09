Health Check: How Prudently Does Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Five Star Senior Living's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Five Star Senior Living had debt of US$6.88m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$7.26m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$91.0m in cash, so it actually has US$84.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Five Star Senior Living's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:FVE Debt to Equity History January 9th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Five Star Senior Living had liabilities of US$122.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$56.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$91.0m as well as receivables valued at US$41.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$45.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Five Star Senior Living is worth US$97.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Five Star Senior Living boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Five Star Senior Living can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Five Star Senior Living made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$193m, which is a fall of 56%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Five Star Senior Living?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Five Star Senior Living lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$16m accounting loss. With only US$84.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Five Star Senior Living you should be aware of.

