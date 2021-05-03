Health Check: How Prudently Does Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ekso Bionics Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Ekso Bionics Holdings had US$3.08m of debt, up from US$2.17m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$49.5m in cash, so it actually has US$46.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Ekso Bionics Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:EKSO Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ekso Bionics Holdings had liabilities of US$5.98m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.55m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$49.5m in cash and US$2.28m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$36.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Ekso Bionics Holdings' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Ekso Bionics Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ekso Bionics Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Ekso Bionics Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$9.3m, which is a fall of 21%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Ekso Bionics Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Ekso Bionics Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$9.0m of cash and made a loss of US$17m. With only US$46.5m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Ekso Bionics Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

