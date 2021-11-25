Health Check: How Prudently Does CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CyberArk Software's Debt?

As you can see below, CyberArk Software had US$515.6m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$978.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$462.7m net cash.

How Strong Is CyberArk Software's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CYBR Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CyberArk Software had liabilities of US$294.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$615.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$978.3m as well as receivables valued at US$81.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$149.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that CyberArk Software could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that CyberArk Software has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CyberArk Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year CyberArk Software wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 10%, to US$496m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is CyberArk Software?

While CyberArk Software lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$84m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CyberArk Software you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

