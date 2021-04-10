Health Check: How Prudently Does AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is AxoGen's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 AxoGen had debt of US$34.5m, up from none in one year. But it also has US$104.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$69.4m net cash.

How Strong Is AxoGen's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:AXGN Debt to Equity History April 10th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AxoGen had liabilities of US$22.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$55.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$104.0m in cash and US$17.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$43.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that AxoGen has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that AxoGen has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AxoGen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year AxoGen wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.2%, to US$112m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is AxoGen?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months AxoGen lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$32m and booked a US$24m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$69.4m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AxoGen you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.