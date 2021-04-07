Health Check: How Prudently Does Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ark Restaurants's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of January 2021 Ark Restaurants had US$45.4m of debt, an increase on US$25.8m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$10.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$34.6m.

A Look At Ark Restaurants' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:ARKR Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ark Restaurants had liabilities of US$24.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$97.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$10.8m in cash and US$2.82m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$108.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$77.3m, we think shareholders really should watch Ark Restaurants's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ark Restaurants will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Ark Restaurants made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$83m, which is a fall of 50%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Ark Restaurants's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$13m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$12m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Ark Restaurants is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

