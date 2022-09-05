Health Check: How Prudently Does Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Applied Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Applied Blockchain Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at May 2022 Applied Blockchain had debt of US$7.23m, up from US$2.14m in one year. However, it does have US$46.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$39.1m. NasdaqGS:APLD Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Strong Is Applied Blockchain's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Applied Blockchain had liabilities of US$29.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$46.3m and US$227.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$5.78m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Applied Blockchain has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Applied Blockchain has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Applied Blockchain can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

While it hasn't made a profit, at least Applied Blockchain booked its first revenue as a publicly listed company, in the last twelve months.

So How Risky Is Applied Blockchain?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Applied Blockchain had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$59m and booked a US$22m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$39.1m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Applied Blockchain .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

