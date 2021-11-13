Health Check: How Prudently Does Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Antero Resources's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Antero Resources had US$2.34b of debt in September 2021, down from US$3.16b, one year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Healthy Is Antero Resources' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AR Debt to Equity History November 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Antero Resources had liabilities of US$2.80b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.53b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$4.54m in cash and US$687.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.64b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$6.05b, we think shareholders really should watch Antero Resources's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Antero Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Antero Resources reported revenue of US$5.6b, which is a gain of 71%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Antero Resources still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$1.1b. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$1.0b. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Antero Resources .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

