Health Check: How Prudently Does Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Use Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Amicus Therapeutics's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Amicus Therapeutics had US$388.7m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$557.0m in cash, so it actually has US$168.2m net cash.

NasdaqGM:FOLD Debt to Equity History January 31st 2022

How Healthy Is Amicus Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Amicus Therapeutics had liabilities of US$121.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$458.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$557.0m as well as receivables valued at US$51.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$28.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Amicus Therapeutics' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.54b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Amicus Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amicus Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Amicus Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 20%, to US$294m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Amicus Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Amicus Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$185m of cash and made a loss of US$239m. But at least it has US$168.2m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Amicus Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

