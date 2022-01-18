Health Check: How Prudently Does Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had US$433.8m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$2.33b in cash, leading to a US$1.89b net cash position.

NasdaqGS:ALNY Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Strong Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$610.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.11b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.33b as well as receivables valued at US$141.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$247.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$17.8b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$749m, which is a gain of 87%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Alnylam Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$691m of cash and made a loss of US$838m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$1.89b. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.