Health Check: How Prudently Does Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Use Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Alaska Air Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Alaska Air Group had US$3.57b of debt, an increase on US$2.26b, over one year. However, it does have US$3.55b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$22.0m.

How Healthy Is Alaska Air Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ALK Debt to Equity History June 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alaska Air Group had liabilities of US$4.76b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.63b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.55b in cash and US$517.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.32b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$7.80b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Alaska Air Group's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Carrying virtually no net debt, Alaska Air Group has a very light debt load indeed. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alaska Air Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Alaska Air Group had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 68%, to US$2.7b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Alaska Air Group's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$2.1b. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$214m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Alaska Air Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

