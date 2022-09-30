Health Check: How Prudently Does Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Affimed's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Affimed had debt of €17.9m, up from €10.1m in one year. However, it does have €237.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €219.4m. NasdaqGM:AFMD Debt to Equity History September 30th 2022

How Strong Is Affimed's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Affimed had liabilities of €52.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €16.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €237.2m as well as receivables valued at €5.52m due within 12 months. So it can boast €174.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Affimed's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Affimed has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Affimed's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Affimed had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 16%, to €36m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Affimed?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Affimed lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through €111m of cash and made a loss of €76m. But the saving grace is the €219.4m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Affimed you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

