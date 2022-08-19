Health Check: How Prudently Does 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 8x8's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 8x8 had debt of US$494.4m, up from US$312.8m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$141.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$352.8m. NYSE:EGHT Debt to Equity History August 19th 2022

How Strong Is 8x8's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that 8x8 had liabilities of US$175.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$580.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$141.6m as well as receivables valued at US$66.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$547.2m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$626.2m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 8x8's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, 8x8 reported revenue of US$677m, which is a gain of 21%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, 8x8 still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$132m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$158m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for 8x8 you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

