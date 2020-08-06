Oak Street Health, which operates primary care health facilities for Medicare patients in the Midwest, raised $328 million by offering 15.6 million shares at $21, above the upwardly revised range of $19 to $20. The company originally planned to offer the same number of shares at $15 to $17 before increasing the range on Wednesday morning. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $5.0 billion.



Oak Street Health plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol OSH. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Health center chain Oak Street Health prices IPO at $21, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



