Health Catalyst price target raised to $12 from $11 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan raised the firm’s price target on Health Catalyst (HCAT) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model to reflect revised 2024 guidance and Health Catalyst’s expectation for approximately 50% adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year in 2025.

