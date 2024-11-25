News & Insights

Health Catalyst price target raised to $12 from $11 at Piper Sandler

November 25, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Health Catalyst (HCAT) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after updating the firm’s model to reflect revised calendar year 2024 guidance and the company’s expectation for year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of about 50% next year. The firm notes its new target reflects an unchanged multiple applied to its higher calendar 2025 adjusted EBITDA estimate.

