Health Catalyst price target raised to $12 from $11 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Health Catalyst (HCAT) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after updating the firm’s model to reflect revised calendar year 2024 guidance and the company’s expectation for year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of about 50% next year. The firm notes its new target reflects an unchanged multiple applied to its higher calendar 2025 adjusted EBITDA estimate.

