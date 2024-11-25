Health Catalyst price target raised to $12 from $11 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Health Catalyst (HCAT) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after updating the firm’s model to reflect revised calendar year 2024 guidance and the company’s expectation for year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of about 50% next year. The firm notes its new target reflects an unchanged multiple applied to its higher calendar 2025 adjusted EBITDA estimate.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HCAT:
- Health Catalyst price target raised to $9 from $7 at Stephens
- Health Catalyst price target raised to $10.50 from $9 at Citi
- Health Catalyst Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Reduced Losses
- Health Catalyst announces partnership with CyncHealth
- Health Catalyst to acquire Intraprise Health, terms not disclosed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.