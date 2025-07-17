Health Catalyst, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on August 7

Health Catalyst will announce its Q2 2025 results on August 7, with a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Potential Positives

Health Catalyst is set to release its second quarter 2025 operating results, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors and stakeholders.

The planned conference call for discussion of the operating results demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with its investors and providing them with detailed insights into performance.

Health Catalyst's extensive portfolio, including its cloud-based technology ecosystem and AI-enabled solutions, highlights its innovation and leadership in the healthcare data and analytics market.

The company’s proven track record of delivering billions in measurable results reinforces its credibility and value proposition to current and potential clients in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

Potential concern around the timing of the second quarter operating results release, as it may indicate issues with meeting financial projections or expectations given that market responses could be negative if results are disappointing.



The reliance on their technology and services by over 1,000 organizations suggests a significant dependency on customer satisfaction and market conditions, raising the risk associated with any potential service disruptions or dissatisfaction from clients.



The absence of specific financial metrics or performance indicators in the press release may raise questions about the company's current financial health and transparency, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Health Catalyst release its Q2 2025 operating results?

Health Catalyst will release its second quarter 2025 operating results on August 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the conference call for Health Catalyst?

The conference call can be accessed by calling 800-343-5172 for U.S. participants or 203-518-9856 for international participants.

What time is the Health Catalyst conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 pm ET on August 7, 2025.

Is there a way to listen to the Health Catalyst call after it concludes?

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the event at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/ for approximately 90 days.

What services does Health Catalyst provide?

Health Catalyst offers data and analytics technology and services to help healthcare organizations achieve clinical, financial, and operational improvements.

$HCAT Insider Trading Activity

$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,529 shares for an estimated $149,274 .

. BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,884 shares for an estimated $86,750 .

. LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) sold 6,441 shares for an estimated $34,952

$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HCAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCAT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$HCAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCAT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HCAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $5.5 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $5.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Sean Dodge from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 02/27/2025

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, will release its second quarter 2025 operating results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00 pm ET on the same day.







Conference Call Details







The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-343-5172 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ225.” A live audio webcast will be available online at



https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/



. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.







About Health Catalyst







Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.







Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:







Jack Knight





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1 (855) 309-6800







ir@healthcatalyst.com









Health Catalyst Media Contact:







‍Kathryn Mykleseth





Director of Public Relations and Communications ‍







media@healthcatalyst.com





