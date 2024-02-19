Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst (HCAT) to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 80%. Revenues are expected to be $73.67 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Health Catalyst metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Professional services' at $27.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Technology' should arrive at $46.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services' will reach $3.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.33 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology' reaching $31.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.73 million.



Health Catalyst shares have witnessed a change of +6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HCAT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)

