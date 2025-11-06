Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst (HCAT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $75.08 million, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Health Catalyst metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services' reaching $23.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Technology' should come in at $52.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services' at $4.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology' stands at $34.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Health Catalyst shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.