Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst (HCAT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 40%. Revenues are expected to be $74.81 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Health Catalyst metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services' reaching $27.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technology' of $47.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services' will reach $4.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.41 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology' stands at $32.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.96 million in the same quarter last year.



Health Catalyst shares have witnessed a change of +1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

