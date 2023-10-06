Health Catalyst (FRA:2YP) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 15.37

The average one-year price target for Health Catalyst (FRA:2YP) has been revised to 15.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 14.58 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.18 to a high of 21.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.93% from the latest reported closing price of 9.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2YP is 0.17%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 56,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,001K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 8.08% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,541K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 19.63% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,397K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 42.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 77.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,105K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 760.06% over the last quarter.

Daventry Group holds 1,637K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

