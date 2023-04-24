Health Catalyst (FRA:2YP) Price Target Decreased by 6.38% to 13.99

The average one-year price target for Health Catalyst (FRA:2YP) has been revised to 13.99 / share. This is an decrease of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 14.95 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.31 to a high of 18.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.84% from the latest reported closing price of 11.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2YP is 0.16%, an increase of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 58,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,368K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 66.66% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,798K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 20,543.39% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,656K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 31.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 42.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,566K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2YP by 24.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.