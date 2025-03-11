News & Insights

Markets
HCAT

Health Catalyst Expands Buyback With $5 Mln Share Repurchase

March 11, 2025 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT), a provider of data and analytics technology for healthcare organizations, Tuesday announced it has repurchased approximately $5 million worth of its common stock.

The shares were acquired between March 3 and March 10, 2025, under the company's existing $40 million share repurchase program authorized in August 2022. This latest move retired approximately 1.1 million shares.

HCAT is currently trading at $4.01, up $0.03 or 0.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HCAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.