Health Catalyst Expands Buyback With $5 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT), a provider of data and analytics technology for healthcare organizations, Tuesday announced it has repurchased approximately $5 million worth of its common stock.

The shares were acquired between March 3 and March 10, 2025, under the company's existing $40 million share repurchase program authorized in August 2022. This latest move retired approximately 1.1 million shares.

HCAT is currently trading at $4.01, up $0.03 or 0.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.