Health Care Services ETF (XHS) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF XHS is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 31.9% from its 52-week low price of $87.64 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

XHS in Focus

This fund provides exposure to large, mid, and small-cap stocks from the following subindustries: Health Care Distributors, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, and Managed Health Care. The product charges 35 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Health Care ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The fund recently hit a 52-week high, driven by powerful tailwinds in the healthcare-services sector. Notably, stable corporate earnings, defensive rotation by investors seeking reliable cash flows amid broader market volatility, and the post-pandemic normalization of medical utilization rates have significantly boosted margins across major healthcare services companies.

More Gains Ahead?

XHS may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 21.32 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.