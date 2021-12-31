Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2021: XERS,NTRB,VIR,SINT

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) falling 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sliding 0.6%.

In company news, Xeris Biopharma (XERS) increased 20% after late Thursday announcing the US Food and Drug Administration approval of its Recorlev cortisol synthesis inhibitor to treat endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. The company expects to begin commercial sales during the first three months of 2022.

Nutriband (NTRB) nearly tripled in value, recently climbing almost 165%, after saying its Aversa drug abuse deterrence technology received a full patent from South Korea's Intellectual Property Office.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) added 3.4% after the company said new preclinical data showed its sotrovimab monoclonal antibody retains in vitro neutralizing activity against all known COVID-19 variants, including omicron. Vir developed sotrovimab in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and received an emergency use authorization to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sintx Technologies (SINT) fell 2.7% after the medical materials company said chief scientific officer Bryan McEntire would retire at year-end, becoming scientific officer emeritus. Ryan Bock, currently the director of research and development at Sintx, will succeed McEntire, the company said.

